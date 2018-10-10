Abhijeet Bhattacharya denies sexual harassment allegation, says ‘fat, ugly women’ blaming men

Actor Tanushree Dutta’s allegation of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar during a film shooting in 2008, has sparked a national conversation about sexual misconduct. It has also prompted others to come forward with accusations ranging from groping to rape against prominent public figures, including actors Alok Nath and Rajat Kapoor.

Now another Bollywood personality, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, has been accused of sexual misconduct. Abhijeet, who has collaborated with actor Shah Rukh Khan for songs in his films, like, Yes Boss, Josh, Baadshah, Chalte Chalte, among many others, was accused by a former flight attendant of sexually harassing her at a pub in Kolkata in 1998.

The former flight attendant, who goes by the name Bodhisattva YaMyoho, in a Facebook post alleged that 20 years ago, Abhijeet grabbed her by her wrist and pulled her closer after she refused to dance with him. She further writes that angered by her behaviour, Abhijeet screamed in her ear, “B***h, what do you think of yourself, wait till I teach you a lesson,” before almost kissing and nibbling her ear.

Abhijeet has denied the allegation of sexual misconduct. “I’ve never visited a discotheque or a pub in my life, so she is blatant lying,” he said in a statement to DNA.

In an interview to The Indian Express, the singer, who has previously been accused of sexual harassment by various women, insists he did not do this back in 1998 or at any other time. “Somebody told me over the call. I was not born at that time. I have never gone to pubs in my life. You’ll never find me at any page 3 or filmy parties. My name sells. If someone’s benefiting from it, good. Sometimes earning their bread and butter with my name, it’s fine,” Abhijit said.

“I don’t know against whom should I take action. Why should I give attention to that person? You are giving it importance not me. Most of the people who are coming out right now are dirty, ugly people. Koi mota hai koi patla hai. No one deserves (the attention). Just to grab some attention they are coming out. Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn’t born at that time,” Abhijeet said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 12:30 IST