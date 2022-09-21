Adam Levine responds to flirty texts fiasco amid wife's pregnancy, accepts he 'crossed the line'

Singer and songwriter Adam Levine has responded after several women accused him of having affairs with them. Adam is currently expecting his third child with wife-former model Behati Prinsloo. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Adam shared a statement, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life." (Also Read | Adam Levine on backlash over his reaction to fan's hug)

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together," he concluded.

Recently, an Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was dating the singer. She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Adam allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him over a period of months."

"I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated." In June, she said, Adam sent her a message, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and it’s w boy I w really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

As per Today Online, Adam's yoga practitioner (2007-10) Alanna Zabel shared on Instagram that Adam texted her saying, "I want to spend the day with you naked”. As per a Page Six report, comedian Maryka on Instagram shared her alleged DMs in which Adam told her, “I’m now obsessed with you.” When she asked, “Dude aren’t you like married,”, Adam allegedly responded, “Yes but it’s a bit complicated.”

The allegations come less than a week after Adam and Behati announced her third pregnancy. The couple tied the knot in 2014. They are parents to two daughters--five-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace.

