Adele renovates mansion which belonged to Sylvester Stallone, except for one feature

Adele is in the midst of a major home renovation project with the property she purchased from Rocky star Sylvester Stallone. The singer is completely renovating her $58 million Beverly Hills mansion which she shares with boyfriend Rich Paul. But there is one aspect which belonged to the previous owner that she is still keeping intact. (Also read: Adele yawns with her mouth closed at NBA games. It's a meme now)

Adele bought Sylvester Stallone's property

Adele is in the process of renovating the mansion which belonged to Sylvester Stallone.

Adele reportedly bought the home last year for $58 million, which is estimated to be a successful overhaul from the home's original listing price of $110 million. According to reports, Sylvester Stallone had reduced the price to $80 million before selling the property to Adele.

Which former feature still remains?

Now, according to the pictures shared by TMZ, the singer has already begun the renovation of the property. The major construction work shows that the property has been stripped off its second storey completely, with almost every wall being knocked down.

Still, according to the pictures, it is visible that the Easy On Me singer is keeping one important piece of memorabilia from its previous owner. The only features that remain from Sylvester's former property are the pool and the larger-than-life Rocky Balboa statue on one end of the pool.

Meanwhile, the sprawling estate is spread over 3.5 acres of land and has a total of eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The property also includes a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. Additionally, it also includes a cinema hall, infinity pool, spa, art studio and an eight-car garage.

Adele is in august company in the private gated community in Beverly Hills, which includes Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington. Adele owns multiple homes in Beverly Hills, including a home which previously belonged to her friend Nicole Richie, which she bought in July 2021. She sold it last year for $12 million. For her Vogue 73 Questions interview ahead of 30's release in 2021, the singer gave her fans a glimpse of her four-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $9.5 million property which she had purchased in 2016.

