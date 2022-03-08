Aditya Narayan bids adieu to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after 15 years, Vishal Dadlani says: 'Jaa Adi, jee le apni zindagi'

Singer Aditya Narayan shared a post as he bid adieu to his 'hosting duties' on singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after 15 years. Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared several pictures from the sets of the show. He also wrote that his journey started when he was 18 years old teenager and ended when he has his own family now. (Also Read | Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl, singer says respect for wife has 'doubled' after watching the birth)

In one of the pictures, Aditya Narayan is seen seated with his father Udit Narayan and show judges--Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan. He also shared a photo as he stood on the stage with Shankar and Vishal. In a photo, he was seen smiling with Udit on stage. A few contestants also featured in his post.

Sharing the post, Aditya wrote, "With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes. Time really does fly. The best is yet to come!"

Aditya also thanked the team of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and the judges who were part of the show over the years. They included Bappi Lahiri, Ismail Darbar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Sajid-Wajid, Pritam, Suresh Wadkar, Javed Ali, Mika Singh, and Neha Kakkar among others.

Reacting to the post, Vishal commented, "Man...kya boloon (What do I say)? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever it's worth...I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don't have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi...Jee le apni zindagi (Go live your life)! Love you man!" 'Ja Jee le apni zindagi' is a line from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Responding to Vishal's comment, Aditya wrote, "@vishaldadlani Love you Vishu sir. I’m not going anywhere. If anything, you’ll probably see MORE of me now."

Last year in an interview with Bollywood Life, Aditya had said, "I was happy till date that people know me as a TV host. It isn't a bad thing because I have been doing TV for the past 18 years. I am 33 years old now and by the grace of God now I have enough resources of my own that I don't need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on."

