Aditya Narayan makes big claim: I had sung this year’s biggest film song, it was replaced at the last minute

Aditya Narayan is not one to let disappointments bog him down, but he’s only human. And when your work is not recognised, it is sure to affect you. The 35-year-old, who has crooned chartbusters such as Tattad Tattad and Ji Huzoor, claims that his latest song was replaced with a version by another singer.

Singer Aditya Narayan has been the voice of chartbusters such as Tattad Tattad and Ji Huzoor.

“I had sung a very big song this year, and my rendition was replaced at the last minute. This particular time I was very upset. Maybe I will talk about it more in the future when a little bit of time has passed,” he shares.

Dubbing it “the biggest song” of his career, he continues, “It is out and a big hit. But at the last moment the makers decided, and not the music composer, to go the conventional way and pick another singer. They replaced me with the best, so it’s not a bad feeling really. I was looking forward to the song, but it’s a part and parcel of life. I am just happy that these composers are calling me. I am very particular about the songs I associate with. I had a nice release last year, Ji Huzoor in Shamshera.”

We point out how a lot of singers have in the past voiced out their sadness at being replaced in a song without even being notified. Narayan makes it clear that there is never a contract which ensures that the song featuring a particular singer will be the final version-- recordings are done in good faith. “It happens to the best, it’s not a new thing. My father (Udit Narayan, singer) saw this in his generation too. I have heard him a lot of times say that he is very excited about a song, but (then someone else sang it). The thing with Bollywood is, you are not the creator of the song. Here in our films, there is not one person who takes the call- producers, actors, everyone is involved. Time time ki baat hoti hai,” he says.

Doesn’t this lead to ill relations with the people who replaced you? He agrees, “It could. I am absolutely okay with it now. I was upset then, between four-five days, specially when that song was playing everywhere. I knew I had done an equally good job. At the same time, I think from another perspective: kahaan maine itne gaane gaaye honge jo doosron ke liye honge.”