Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Aditya Narayan says he 'became super famous, girls were kissing' him after his TV stint but wasn't offered songs
music

Aditya Narayan says he 'became super famous, girls were kissing' him after his TV stint but wasn't offered songs

Aditya Narayan has said that he has become 'super famous and girls were coming and kissing me'. He also said he hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as it was a music show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Aditya Narayan is currently hosting Indian Idol 12.

Singer Aditya Narayan has drawn a parallel between now and when he started his career as a host of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He said that he thought of giving 'it a try' as it was a music show, adding that now he has become 'super famous' and girls try to kiss him.

After Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007, Aditya Narayan went on to host Indian Idol. He has hosted the singing reality show for two seasons--Indian Idol 11 and Indian Idol 12. In an interview, he said that he got the offer of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa when he returned from London.

Speaking with Indian Express, Aditya said, “I thought it was a music show, I am a singer, so it’s a natural choice, so let’s give it a try. Cut to now, I became super famous and girls were coming and kissing me. I soon started getting more TV offers and even films but no songs, that’s when I said hold on. I decided to take up Shaapit because Vikram agreed to make me sing all the songs. I became an actor so that I could sing. The film didn’t work as per expectations, and it was also the first time I faced failure. No one would pick my calls, there were no live shows. I had to start from scratch.”

Recalling his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, he also said, "I also got to sing a song (Tattad Tattad), which became a hit. Ranveer Singh also became a star with the film, and I thought life would be easy. But even then I didn’t get any offers and thus rather than sitting at home, I decided to pursue television again, and started working on my independent music. After hearing covers on my channel, AR Rahman offered me a song in Dil Bechara, and even Vishal-Shekhar made me sing.”

Recently, speaking to a leading daily, Aditya had said that 2022 will be his final year as a host on Indian television. He had added that he 'won’t host after that' as 'it’s time to do bigger things'.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan compliments 'gorgeous' granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda: 'You are wonderful in all that you do'

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Aditya had also said, "My first love will always be music...the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too...now I have enough resources of my own that I don't need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aditya narayan aditya narayan net worth udit narayan indian idol indian idol 12 sa re ga ma pa
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP