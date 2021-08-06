Aditya Narayan says he 'became super famous, girls were kissing' him after his TV stint but wasn't offered songs

Singer Aditya Narayan has drawn a parallel between now and when he started his career as a host of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He said that he thought of giving 'it a try' as it was a music show, adding that now he has become 'super famous' and girls try to kiss him.

After Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007, Aditya Narayan went on to host Indian Idol. He has hosted the singing reality show for two seasons--Indian Idol 11 and Indian Idol 12. In an interview, he said that he got the offer of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa when he returned from London.

Speaking with Indian Express, Aditya said, “I thought it was a music show, I am a singer, so it’s a natural choice, so let’s give it a try. Cut to now, I became super famous and girls were coming and kissing me. I soon started getting more TV offers and even films but no songs, that’s when I said hold on. I decided to take up Shaapit because Vikram agreed to make me sing all the songs. I became an actor so that I could sing. The film didn’t work as per expectations, and it was also the first time I faced failure. No one would pick my calls, there were no live shows. I had to start from scratch.”

Recalling his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, he also said, "I also got to sing a song (Tattad Tattad), which became a hit. Ranveer Singh also became a star with the film, and I thought life would be easy. But even then I didn’t get any offers and thus rather than sitting at home, I decided to pursue television again, and started working on my independent music. After hearing covers on my channel, AR Rahman offered me a song in Dil Bechara, and even Vishal-Shekhar made me sing.”

Recently, speaking to a leading daily, Aditya had said that 2022 will be his final year as a host on Indian television. He had added that he 'won’t host after that' as 'it’s time to do bigger things'.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan compliments 'gorgeous' granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda: 'You are wonderful in all that you do'

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Aditya had also said, "My first love will always be music...the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too...now I have enough resources of my own that I don't need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on."