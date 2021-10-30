Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan reacts to Shehnaaz Gill's tribute video for Sidharth Shukla, prays for her strength

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill got her fans emotional after she released a tribute video for late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. One of those was also cricketer Rashid Khan.

The Afghan player, who is also part of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, took to Instagram to share words of support for Shehnaaz. Reacting to her video, he wrote, “May Allah give you strength.” He also added praying and heart emojis.

Rashid' comment on Shehnaaz's post.

Rashid 'liked' Shehnaaz's post and follows her too. She does not follow him back yet. However, this is not Rashid's only connection to an Indian actor. He was asked in an Instagram Q and A last year to name his favourite female actors. He said he loved to watch Anushka Sharma and Priety Zinta. Their fans mentioned them so much online that Google even threw up Anushka's name whenever anyone searched for ‘Rashid Khan wife’.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's song Tu Yaheen Hai has crossed 10 million views on YouTube. It shows her wandering the streets of a foreign location while remembering all the good moments she spent with Sidharth Shukla. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 and grew close. They starred in a few music videos together but never accepted being in a relationship. After the show ended, Shehnaaz continued to express her love for him on numerous occasions but the duo maintained that they were only close friends.

Sidharth Shukla died in September after a suspected heart attack. He was 40 years old. Shehnaaz had so far not commented on his death and broke her silence with the song itself.

She was also recently seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz played a woman who unwittingly gets pregnant but leaves her son in the care of her ex-husband, played by Diljit.

The film has been a success at the box office. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, it marks Diljit's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind. The film released worldwide on October 15.