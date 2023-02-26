After Jin, J-Hope begins military enlistment process, BigHit confirms

BTS member J-hope is the latest in the group to start his miliary enlistment process. BigHit Music confirmed the same through a statement. Check it out: (Also read: Jin bags first place at military talent show, gets vacation as reward)

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

We will inform you of further updates in due course.

We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.

Thank you.

Before J-Hope, Jin was the first member to be enlisted in the military. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.

Other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that the world’s biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS, or not to provide such benefits to anyone.

Disney+ Hotstar recently started streaming the documentary J-Hope In the Box. The documentary follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album - Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers were given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to J-Hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

