Home / Entertainment / Music / Jin bags first place at military talent show, gets vacation as reward: reports; fans say 'Run BTS really prepared him'

Jin bags first place at military talent show, gets vacation as reward: reports; fans say 'Run BTS really prepared him'

music
Published on Jan 30, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Jin, reportedly, secured first position at a military talent show. Fans believe that 'Run BTS really prepared him to win'.

Jin posted his pictures including selfies.
Jin posted his pictures including selfies.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS' eldest member Jin, who is known for being multi-talented, has added another feather to his cap, over a month after he joined the mandatory military service. As per a new report, Jin won the first position at a talent show. Jin, earlier this month, completed his five weeks of training and attended his completion ceremony. (Also Read | Jin shares first pics after joining military service, posts message for fans)

According to a K-pop portal Allkpop, it was reported that Jin's team secured first place at the talent show celebrating Seollal in the military. His team, as a reward, reportedly also got an extra day of vacation. As per the report, Jin taught dance moves to his teammates inching them closer to the first position.

Reacting to the news, a fan tweeted, "Not only he is worldwide handsome but also a worldwide winner." Another person said on Twitter, "Well deserved, Jin!" "Run BTS really prepared Jin to win that military talent show," teased a Twitter user. "My Jinnie I missed you. I am so happy you will get to meet your family and BTS family. Also, you will post I know and maybe a live, if it's allowed," read a comment. "Imagine being in the military and having to go up against Jin from BTS for a talent show," wrote another fan.

Earlier this month, Jin treated his fans with the first official glimpses of himself after joining the military service. He posted several photos from the military training graduation ceremony on Weverse. He captioned the picture, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care."

In a picture, Jin stood with his arms at his sides while wearing his uniform, pairing it with a black face mask. Jin looked into the camera while taking a selfie, giving fans a closer view of his face. Another photo showed him making the victory sign. On December 13, 2022, Jin formally reported for duty. A front-line army division's boot camp in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul, is where Jin has reportedly been receiving training.

Prior to leaving for his military service, Kim Seokjin filmed a video. "I won't be a civilian anymore by the time this is out but I'm here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something even if it's just leaving a message...I may not be by your side at this very moment but I'll go looking for you soon so if you just wait a little bit. I'll be back soon. That's all for today. Next time, when I have the chance I'll be back with another video. See you then!"

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kim seok jin jin bts bts world bts video k-pop + 4 more
kim seok jin jin bts bts world bts video k-pop + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out