Jin shares first pics after joining military service, posts message for fans; leaves BTS ARMY emotional

BTS' eldest member Jin has shared pictures and a message for fans for the first time after he joined the South Korean military. Taking to Weverse on Wednesday Jin posted his pictures including selfies. In a photo, Jin is seen in his uniform as he stood with his arms on his sides. The singer also wore a mask. (Also Read | BTS’ Jin has a special message for fans: 'I may not be by your side, but…')

In a selfie, Jin looked at the camera giving fans a closer glimpse of his face. He also flashed the victory sign in another picture. Sharing the pictures, Jin wrote, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care."

Jin's message and photos left the BTS ARMY emotional. A person wrote on Twitter, "Even though he must be soo tired but still took permission from there & came to update us about himself & telling us to be happy & be well. I'm crying. I love you so much Jin."

Jin posted his pictures including selfies.

"Jin is proud of all the armys who waited until he posts. Let's continue waiting and not spreading pics that are not posted by Jin," read a comment. "All I'm doing right now is staring at these pictures and crying." "I missed him God I missed him so much. I hope you’re staying warm and healthy," said another fan.

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, officially enlisted for duty on December 13, 2022. According to several reports, Jin is undergoing training at a boot camp of a front-line army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul.

Earlier this month, Bangtan TV had shared a video message of Jin which was recorded during the filming of the Korean variety show, Running Man. In the video Jin had said, “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera, because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message."

He had also said, "Whenever I am available I wish to share these videos with you. I may not be by your side, but I’ll go looking for you soon, if you just wait a little. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the time, I’ll share another video. That’s all for now."

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. The group, which debuted in 2013, had said last year that they hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON