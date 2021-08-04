Allegations made by Honey Singh's wife in her 120-page plea: Beat her for leaking marriage pics, hid wedding ring

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Singh filed a plea at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday, accusing him of domestic violence, among other things. Shalini's 120-page petition details her multiple allegations against the rapper.

The petition names Hirdesh Singh (his real name) as a respondent, along with his parents and younger sister. It mentioned how the singer's attitude towards his wife changed suddenly when they reached Mauritius, for their honeymoon in 2011. It said that Honey Singh was 'rude, brash and cold' towards Shalini and when she asked him about it, he pushed her on the bed and told her that he got married to her against his will, only due to the 'commitment he had made towards her'.

She also accused him of leaving her alone on the trip, and for being in a drunken state. When she asked him about it, he puller her hair, slapped her and told her to 'shut up'.

She also mentioned how Honey Singh refused to take her along on his tours and 'began having frequent casual sex with multiple women'. He never disclosed to the world that he was married and refused to wear his wedding ring in public, saying that diamonds are bad luck for him.

The petition also said that when pictures from their wedding were leaked online, he 'mercilessly beat up' Shalini, accusing her of being the one behind the leak. To cover up the news about his marriage, the singer got someone to morph those pictures and make it look as if the photos were from a movie shoot.

Shalini accused him of having an affair with a woman who worked with him on the Brown Rang music video. As per the petition, while Shalini was fasting for him on Karwa Chauth, he was in Dubai with the woman. Upon his return, she found pictures of him with the woman in a 'compromising position' but he told Shalini to mind her own business and threw 'liquor bottles' at her. Shalini said that she found more pictures with different women later, as well.

Besides this, she also claimed that her father-in-law once walked into her room in an inebriated condition while she was changing her clothes and grazed his hands over her chest. Shalini further said that there is evidence to show various acts of domestic violence perpetrated upon her, requesting the court to issue orders against the rapper.

Shalini has sought ₹10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a 'farm animal...being treated cruelly'. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued a notice to Honey Singh, directing him not to alienate or create any third party rights in their jointly owned property in Noida or dispose of his wife's jewellery and other articles, said her lawyer.

She also asked the court to order the singer to pay rent of ₹5 lakh every month for fully furnished accommodation in Delhi, so as to enable her to live by herself and not remain dependent on her widowed mother.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has not commented on the petition yet.

With inputs from PTI