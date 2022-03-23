Ankit Tiwari on how people withdrew him from projects after rape allegations: 'I lost so much but never gave up'

Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari has had a rough few years in Bollywood. In 2014, Ankit was accused of rape by his then-girlfriend. The allegation and the subsequent legal proceedings, halted his fledgling career. Although he was acquitted and cleared of all charges in 2017, Ankit admits it did affect his career. In a recent interview, the singer spoke about how he became an outcast in the industry back then. (Also read: Ankit Tiwari, wife Pallavi welcome baby girl, Mahesh Bhatt names her Arya)

Ankit used to compose jingles for ads before his break composing music for the 2010 film Do Dooni Chaar. He went on to compose and sing for films like Aashiqui 2, Singham Returns, and PK, before the controversy almost halted his career. He was arrested by Mumbai Police in May 2014 after his girlfriend accused him of raping her.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, he said, "People stopped working together, pulled their hands back. Without giving any reason, they withdrew me from many projects. Most of my work which was in the finishing stage was also closed. I lost so much. But that doesn't mean I gave up. I have been doing something."

Ankit added that while the phase was tough, it taught him who his true friends in the industry were. "When such phases arrive, very few people stand with you. There were some people in the industry who were with me, whom I actually call my family. Those with whom I have worked were also in my support. It is said that when all the doors are closed, God keeps one gate open. The same happened to me. When all the doors were closed, one gate was open. I left from there too. I have come a long way now,” he added.

In April 2017, Mumbai Sessions Court acquitted Ankit of all charges after the prosecution could not furnish evidence to back the allegation. The singer-composer eventually returned to Bollywood and his voice was last heard in Bandi Tot, a song from the recently-released film Badhaai Do.

