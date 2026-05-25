Anoushka Shankar says fan lifting her without consent reminded her of past trauma

Grammy-nominated sitarist, music composer and producer Anoushka Shankar has opened up about an uncomfortable fan encounter that left her reflecting on personal boundaries, trauma and healing. The musician revealed that a man physically lifted her during a post-show interaction without waiting for consent, an incident she initially brushed off but later realised had deeply unsettled her.

Anoushka Shankar recalls fan encounter that reopened old wounds

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar recalls an uncomfortable fan encounter.

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Recalling the fan encounter, Anoushka took to Instagram and shared, "A man picked me up last weekend. I mean, it physically lifted me. He asked if he could, but didn’t wait for an answer before I found myself suspended in the air, clasped in a bear hug by a stranger, feet dangling. I had been meeting a few fans after a show, and it all happened so fast. I laughed awkwardly and asked to be let down, I signed his poster, I smiled and waved."

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{{^usCountry}} Anoushka then shared that while recounting the incident, she had clarified that she believed the person involved had no ill intentions and was probably just overexcited and thoughtless. She added that she still believes that is likely true. However, she admitted she was surprised that people reacted with far more shock and outrage than she herself had initially felt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anoushka then shared that while recounting the incident, she had clarified that she believed the person involved had no ill intentions and was probably just overexcited and thoughtless. She added that she still believes that is likely true. However, she admitted she was surprised that people reacted with far more shock and outrage than she herself had initially felt. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "Days later, the reality has sunk in. Once again, my history of abuse meant I didn’t know how to respond appropriately to someone crossing my boundaries in real time. I centred his hypothetical intent over my lived experience of discomfort. When this happens, feelings of shame, dismay and frustration can arise. How can I still be grappling with these never-ending nuances?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "Days later, the reality has sunk in. Once again, my history of abuse meant I didn’t know how to respond appropriately to someone crossing my boundaries in real time. I centred his hypothetical intent over my lived experience of discomfort. When this happens, feelings of shame, dismay and frustration can arise. How can I still be grappling with these never-ending nuances?" {{/usCountry}}

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Anoushka shared that despite having come far in her healing process, a single moment reopened her wounds that are enclosed within. She concluded, "Another layer of childhood memories resurfacing and shedding. I share this to say: if, like me, you hold these experiences within yourself, please go gently. (Yes, I find it easier to tell others this than myself). The path of healing curves, and is never linear. If you lost your voice again for a moment, remember you can find it, always, within. The gulf between our bodies, our emotions, and how our minds are able to read them is narrowing with every moment that separates us from our past."

About Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka is a British-American sitar player and musician of Indian origin. She is the daughter of legendary musician Ravi Shankar. Trained under her father from a young age, she became one of the leading global ambassadors of Indian classical music while also experimenting with genres like flamenco, jazz, and electronic music.

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Over the years, she has earned multiple Grammy nominations and was the first musician of Indian origin to perform live and be a presenter at the ceremony. In 2003, Anoushka received her first Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music Album category for her third album, Live at Carnegie Hall. She was the youngest-ever nominee in this category.

She was nominated for diferent categories in the Grammys in 2006, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2023, and 2024.In 2025, she received her 13th Grammy Award nomination for Daybreak in the Best Global Music Performance category and her 14th nomination for the album, Chapter III: We Return to Light in the Best Global Music Album category. However, she is yet to win her first Grammy Award.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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