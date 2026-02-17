Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood debut as Ravi Shankar gets Amul India doodle tribute, actor expresses gratitude
Farhan Akhtar plays sitar maestro Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes-directed The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.
Dairy brand Amul India has celebrated Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Hollywood debut with one of its trademark topical tributes. The special creative was unveiled shortly after it was announced that Farhan will portray legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.
Amul celebrates Farhan for his Hollywood debut
Amul, known for turning major cultural and entertainment milestones into witty illustrated moments, presented a doodle featuring Farhan seated beside Ravi Shankar, holding a sitar. Staying true to its pun-driven style, the artwork carried the caption, “Sitar turn for Farhan!”
The actor reshared the tribute on his Instagram Stories, responding warmly with “Aww, thank you” and heart emojis, and tagging the brand in appreciation. The gesture quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised both the casting announcement and Amul’s clever wordplay.
About The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event
Directed by Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event is an ambitious cinematic project structured as four interconnected biopics. Each film will be told from the perspective of one member of the iconic British band The Beatles — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. The series aims to chronicle the band’s extraordinary rise from their early days in Liverpool and Hamburg to becoming one of the most influential musical acts in history.
About Farhan's role
Farhan Akhtar will step into the role of Pandit Ravi Shankar, whose close friendship with Beatles guitarist George Harrison during the 1960s significantly shaped the band’s evolving sound. Shankar introduced Harrison to Indian classical music and spiritual philosophy, inspiring the use of the sitar in several Beatles tracks and sparking a deeper cross-cultural exchange between East and West. Beyond musical experimentation, Shankar’s mentorship is believed to have influenced Harrison’s artistic discipline and philosophical outlook.
For Farhan, the role marks a significant milestone, expanding his presence on the global stage. Known for his multifaceted career as an actor, director, and producer, this Hollywood project follows his last Bollywood outing, 120 Bahadur, a historical war drama in which he portrayed Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. The film, directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, received positive reviews for its performances and battle sequences but struggled at the box office.
