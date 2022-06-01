Anu Malik on KK: He loved performing at shows and concerts as he felt closer to his fans

“I have not slept all night and I am still processing the news. What a voice, what a man! My heart is bleeding, crying for his family. He will live on forever through his music and voice. There will never be another KK, he was a diamond!” he says.

Anu worked with KK on many songs including Ding Dong Dole Bole from Kucch To Hai, Jab Bhi Koi Haseena Dekhu from Hera Pheri, Ishq Mein from No Entry. He adds that the late singer loved his songs Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai from Aks (2001), Ae Jaate Hue Lamho and Sandes Aate Hai from Border (1997).

“I equate him to the humbleness of the late singer Mohd Rafi saab. KK had passion for singing and always wanted his work to speak for itself. He loved performing at shows and concerts as he felt closer to his fans. He represented the youth of India. He sang Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Malyali and Gujarati songs. He had such a good range and a roaring tiger’s voice. He was unassuming and taught us humblenss and gratitude. He always said he is grateful for all that he has got in life and always wanted his work to speak for itself. His honesty, love for his family and music composers. He loved performing at shows and concerts as he felt closer to his fans,” said Anu Malik.

After his performance at Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata, KK was “feeling heavy” after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead. He was 53, and survived by wife and two children. Doctors suspected “cardiac arrest” to be the cause of the death, reportedly. Kolkata police has registerd a clase of ‘unnatural death’.

One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, he sang songs in many languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. Some of his popular songs included, Pal (Album Pal, 1999), Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Alvida (Life in a… Metro, 2007), Aankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om, 2007), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrani Bhaijaan, 2015), Aashayein (Iqbal, 2005).

