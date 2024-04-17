AP Dhillon's justification for breaking guitar at Coachella leads to more trolling: Sidhu Moosewala would've respected…

AP Dhillon recently performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the world. However, the Punjabi singer's gig was eclipsed by a moment on stage – he broke his guitar, and was called out by a section of social media users. On Wednesday, the singer seemed to justify his action with a ‘cringe' post on Instagram and in turn, invited even more trolling. Also read | AP Dhillon slammed for breaking guitar at Coachella: ‘That is what makes Diljit different’ AP Dhillon's actions during his Coachella performance were criticised on social media.

What AP Dhillon said

Sharing a series of candid pictures of himself on stage at Coachella 2024, including one of him just before he broke his guitar, AP Dhillon wrote in his Instagram caption, “The media is controlled and I’m out of control.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Reactions to AP Dhillon's new post

AP Dhillon paid a tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala during his performance at Coachella 2024. In reference to which, a comment read, "But Sidhu Moosewala would have also respected the musical instruments, being an artist, if he was here to see this. So before making loose statements like ‘media is controlled’, you better learn some good manners and values, buddy. God bless." Another person wrote in the comments section, "What a cringe caption lol."

A fan also commented, "You’re justifying wrong things brother. Are you even remembering your culture of how we treat musical instruments? That guitar was the one you held it for your show and it produced the vibration you wanted. After that destroying it was the coolest thing? This is an act of a fool. A true musician loves his instruments more than music. Show some respect, accept it and apologise to yourself, not to us. All we can see is your graph going down. If music gave you the fame, at least learn to respect it."

More about AP Dhillon

Best known for his songs Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Mund, among many others, the singer's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind premiered in August last year on Prime Video.

During his recent Coachella gig, the Indian-origin Canadian singer along with songwriter-rapper Shinda Kahlon, paid tribute to Sidhu. ‘Justice for Sidhu Moosewala’, read the text on the screen in the background as they performed their chartbuster track Brown Munde on stage.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place