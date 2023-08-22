AP Dhillon recalls being denied stay in hotel because he didn't own a credit card: ‘It was a long night’

Canadian singer AP Dhillon, 30, broke out on the Punjabi music scene in 2020. But prior to that, he had his fair share of struggles. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, AP recalled the time when he was denied a room in hotel because he didn't own a credit card. (Also Read: AP Dhillon reveals if he is single amid dating rumours with Banita Sandhu) AP Dhillon recalled his struggling days in a new interview

‘It was a long night’

“I had two suitcases. I put them on the ground and tried to sleep on them. There was this brown girl, she came to me and said, ‘Yo, you don’t look like a homeless person? Why are you sleeping like this?' I told her the story. Then she went to her boyfriend or fiance I don't remember, and said, ‘Yo, give this guy your credit card.’ And I remember that guy telling me, ‘Bro, please don’t steal anything, break anything' (smiles),” AP said in the interview.

He continued, "There are good people out there. At the end of the episode, I thought if we don't bring each other up, then who will?”

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

A new four-part docuseries, directed by Jay Ahmed, called AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, is now streaming on Prime Video India. AP was in India for the premiere of the docuseries that took place last week in Mumbai. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Badshah among others attended the premiere and extended support to the singer. AP was seen arriving and partying with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu at the premiere and the afterparty.

The Hindustan Times review of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind stated, “AP Dhillon has been an enigma ever since he broke out on the global Punjabi music scene. A new docuseries only emboldens that enigma instead of decoding it. The trailer of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind told us we “know the musician,” but we “don't know the man.” After watching four episodes of Jay Ahmed's meandering docuseries, I want to ask if the docuseries knows the man either. There's no concerted effort to discover, or at least, disseminate more info about who Amrit Pal Dhillon, the man behind AP Dhillon, actually is."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail