AP Dhillon slammed for breaking guitar at Coachella: ‘That is what makes Diljit different’

AP Dhillon is a rage among music lovers and has also garnered international praise for his songs. The singer, known for performing at events overseas, recently drew flak after his Coachella concert. AP is seen breaking his guitar in a viral video which has offended netizens. (Also read: Will Smith joins J Balvin for a surprise Men In Black performance at Coachella. Watch) AP Dhillon was slammed by netizens for breaking his guitar on-stage. (PC/Instagram/ap.dhillxn)

AP Dhillon bashed by netizens over breaking guitar

The Brown Munde singer took to his Instagram handle and posted the video which has divided netizens. He captioned his post as, “BROWN MUNDE HAVE LEFT THE DESERT (desert emoji).” In the viral clip he is seen breaking his guitar on stage after his performance ended. While the crowd went berserk, internet users were not impressed by AP. A netizen commented, “Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It’s completely your and your loss.” Another user wrote, “That is what makes Diljit (Dosanjh) different from others. (heart emoji)” A user also captioned his comment as, “And you think doing this looked good? (shocked emojis)” A fan pointed out, “Not the guitar not the guitar not the guitar.” Coachella posted pictures from the show on its official handle and captioned, “It’s a smash @ap.dhillxn.”

About AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon aka Amritpal Singh Dhillon is an Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer associated with Punjabi music. His five singles have topped Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts. AP's other popular tracks - Majhail and Brown Munde have peaked on the Billboard’s chart. In 2022, the singer partnered with Amazon Prime Video for the promotion of The Boys (season 3). He cued an exclusive version of his track Insane in the trailer of the web series. He also became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada in 2023. He presented his popular number Summer High at the event.

Coachella 2024 started from April 2024 onwards at Indio, California. Singers such as Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram and ATEEZ performed on the opening day.

