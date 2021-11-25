Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt groove to Brown Munde at AP Dhillon's concert in Gurugram. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who are shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi, were spotted grooving at a Gurugram concert. Videos of Alia and Ranveer dancing at AP Dhillon's Wednesday concert in Gurgaon are being shared on social media.

In the video, Ranveer and Alia can be seen grooving to AP Dhillon's hit track, Brown Munde. At one point Ranveer can be seen waving his hand up in the air while dancing.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is being made under the Dharma Productions banner. Karan Johar is directing the film, while Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the assistant directors on the project. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. This will be Dharmendra and Shabana's first project with Karan, while Jaya previously worked with Karan in the 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Read More: Alia Bhatt fumbles as Karan Johar asks rapid fire questions, Tanmay Bhat recalls her Prithviraj Chauhan goof-up. Watch

On July 6, Alia announced the project on her social media. She wrote: "An exceptional love story with my favourite people! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the one and only Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. All set to hit the screens in 2022" and captioned another poster of the film: "A love story that is going to be far from the usual, Rocky and Rani."

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia has a lot of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht. Meanwhile, Ranveer currently hosts Colors TV game show, The Big Picture. His last film, Sooryavanshi, which was released on November 5 is a box office hit. Ranveer’s upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Kabir Khan’s 83.