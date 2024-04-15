Will Smith joins J Balvin for a surprise Men In Black performance at Coachella. Watch

In a stunning surprise appearance at Coachella on Sunday night, Will Smith took the stage alongside J Balvin to perform his iconic hit song Men in Black, sending the crowd into a frenzy of nostalgia and excitement. Clad in his trademark sunglasses and a stylish black suit reminiscent of his portrayal in the 1997 smash hit movie, Will evoked nostalgia for his iconic character, Agent J, opposite Tommy Lee Jones, in the science-fiction action comedy. (Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught kissing in ultra-exclusive Coachella afterparty, Neon Carnival) Will Smith performs the Men in Black theme at Coachella

The electrifying performance saw Will and Balvin flawlessly rap the catchy tune while surrounded by backup dancers dressed as aliens and a larger-than-life alien head prop, adding to the extra-terrestrial atmosphere of the event. The crowd erupted with cheers as the duo transported them back to the iconic world of Men in Black.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

To top off the spectacle, Smith was seen wielding the memory eraser device featured in the movie, a nod to the plotline of agents erasing memories of witnesses to alien encounters. The moment was a fitting tribute to the beloved film franchise that has captivated audiences for decades.

The original Men in Black film, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, was a massive success, grossing USD 250.7 million at the domestic box office. Its popularity led to three sequels, including Men in Black II in 2002, Men in Black 3 in 2012, and Men in Black: International in 2019. While the latter instalment was considered a standalone movie set in the same universe, it did not feature Will or Tommy in the lead roles.

About Coachella 2024

Coachella, known for its star-studded performances and surprise guests, continued to deliver this weekend with appearances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Paris Hilton, and Kesha. Notably, Kesha made waves with her altered lyrics during her performance of TikTok, igniting controversy with a pointed message directed at P. Diddy.

Ahead of Coachella, rumours swirled over a potential Taylor Swift appearance – she's collaborated on music with Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice, and the Swifties thought perhaps one of those acts would invite her onstage.

She didn't perform but she did show, watching rock band Bleachers – her longtime producer Jack Antonoff is the frontman – from the corner of backstage and Bronx rapper Ice Spice from the VIP section.

Swift and beau Travis Kelce, the NFL tight end who recently won the Super Bowl, twirled, swayed and kissed as they enjoyed the spectacle, for once, as fans.

Next weekend she could always hop onstage to promote her album that drops on April 19, when Coachella will repeat more or less the same line-up.