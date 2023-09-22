AP Dhillon shares statement after Shubh breaks silence on cancelled India tour: 'Spread love not hate'

Hours after Punjabi-Canadian singer-rapper Shubh (Shubhneet Singh) broke silence after facing backlash and the cancellation of his India tour amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, AP Dhillon has shared a message about 'spreading love and not hate'. The Canada-based singer took to Instagram Stories a day after Shubh's Still Rollin India Tour was cancelled over his alleged support to the Khalistan cause. Late Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram page also posted about the outrage against Shubh. Also read: Who is Canada-based singer Shubh, and why is he controversial?

AP Dhillon urges people to ‘start thinking’

AP Dhillon has shared a statement amid controversy surrounding Shubh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AP Dhillon wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday, “I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause... someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist it has become almost impossible to stay focussed on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone's sentiments but it has gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division.”

AP Dhillon seemingly reacted to the backlash against Shubh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer, who has been living in Canada since 2015, and recently visited India, further wrote, "Special interest and political groups constantly use our (artists') public image as a chess piece to further their agenda, while we are just trying to make art that helps people on individual level, regardless of their colour, race, religion, nationality, gender etc."

AP Dhillon concluded, "Spread love not hate. Let's start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. let's not let man-made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future..."

Message on Sidhu Moosewala's page

Meanwhile, a statement of support for Subhu was shared by late Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram page. Part of it read, “Sidhu consistently advocated for his people, only to be unjustly labelled a terrorist without an substantiated evidence. Regrettably, a similar fate has befallen Shubh. A single Instagram Story, posted with benevolent intentions, has unexpectedly ignited a torrent of national animosity. It raises the question of why artists hailing for minority communities seem to consistently face suich adversity, either through persecution or silencing. Music transcends caste and religion. We lost Sidhu due to this prevailing hatred. When will this end?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh's India tour cancelled after backlash

On Wednesday, BookMyShow announced that Shubh's Still Rollin Tour for India had been cancelled. In a tweet, BookMyShow had said, "Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ticket-booking app faced a backlash on social media for hosting the singer, who has been branded an alleged Khalistani sympathiser in the wake of his earlier post. Shubh had allegedly shared a distorted map of India on Instagram Stories earlier this year, with which he wrote, "Pray for Punjab." Reportedly, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and others have also unfollowed Shubh on Instagram amid the backlash.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, Shubh expressed disappointment at the cancellation of his India tour. He said that he had been preparing for this tour for the past two months and was eagerly looking forward to performing in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON