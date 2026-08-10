AR Rahman’s son Ameen suffers minor injuries in car accident in Chennai

Music director AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, narrowly escaped an accident in Chennai on Sunday evening after his car collided with another vehicle near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy. Ameen was travelling with a friend when this accident happened. Fortunately for them, there were no major casualties as they sustained only minor injuries.

AR Ameen’s car collides with another vehicle

AR Rahman’s son Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Guindy Porsche accident.

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Based on the Times of India report, the accident took place as the artiste was travelling from Koyambedu to the city. Ameen's vehicle got into a collision with another vehicle close to the busy Kathipara flyover. The police say that Ameen got into an accident as the Wagon-R car reportedly entered the main road fronm the side road and had a collision with Ameen's Porsche.

Both of them were rushed to Kauvery Hospital for treatment after the accident and then they were discharged and went back home. The person travelling in the Wagon-R, who was injured in the accident, was taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. The occupants of the vehicle were later discharged after receiving treatment. The vehicles from both sides of the accident have been confiscated by the police from Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing as a part of the investigation process. A case has also been registered, and the authorities are looking into the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

About his music career

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being the son of one of India’s most celebrated composers, Ameen has been steadily building a musical identity of his own. He made his playback singing debut in 2015 with Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani, where he sang Maula Salli Wasallim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being the son of one of India’s most celebrated composers, Ameen has been steadily building a musical identity of his own. He made his playback singing debut in 2015 with Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani, where he sang Maula Salli Wasallim. {{/usCountry}}

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Since then, Ameen has explored music across languages and genres and has also performed alongside his father during A.R. Rahman’s international concert tours.

Ameen has been particularly active with his music projects lately. He lent his voice to the Tamil version of Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. He also collaborated with Jasleen Royal on the independent single Bheegi Bheegi, whose music video featured Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

A.R. Rahman has a packed line-up ahead

Meanwhile, AR Rahman continues to have several major projects on his plate. The composer is attached to the two-part mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 & 2, along with the period drama Batwara 1947 and Moon Walk.

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Rahman is also set to collaborate with actor Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj on an upcoming untitled project. The combination has already sparked considerable interest among cinema fans.