AR Ameen on following father AR Rahman’s musical legacy: I hope my originality stays

Musician AR Rahman has attained global recognition through the course of his illustrious career, and following his footsteps, his son, singer AR Ameen , also became a part of the music industry. Recently, he released a song in collaboration with his father, Bheegi Bheegi featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur , and he calls it an “honour and a privilege” to get to work with him: “It was a great and a very nice feeling to have him with me on the song. We have a lot of respect for each other professionally too.”

Coming into the same field as his father AR Rahman, especially considering the legacy he has built, comes with its own set of challenges and expectations, but AR Ameen is unperturbed by it. “It comes with the territory. The whole package is that there is hate and there is love. I'm trying to pave my own path. I'm not trying to be like anyone and I hope my originality stays. What I have learnt from his journey is that don't judge a book by its cover,” he says.

Getting Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur to reunite in his music video after Sita Ramam was a surprise to Ameen himself. “In their respective busy schedules, I'm very grateful and glad that the timing could work where both of them could come and make this happen. I didn't expect DQ sir or Mrunal to say yes. It all happened like last minute and we'd been planning the song from last February and it released this February. So it has had its own journey,” he says.