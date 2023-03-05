AR Ameen escapes accident on set, dad AR Rahman urges for world-class safety standards on Indian sets

Soon after singer Benny Dayal shared a video about being bruised by a drone during a live concert in Chennai, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman’s son, musician AR Ameen, took to social media to reveal that he encountered an accident on the set in Mumbai while shooting for a music video. He wrote, “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team @myqyuki to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera. The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma (sic),” he shared on social media.

Before and after photos shared by AR Ameen

Soon after his post was shared, several artistes started checking in on the artiste. Meanwhile, his father, AR Rahman, said, “A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world-class safety standards on Indian sets and locations. We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios.”