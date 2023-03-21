AR Rahman shares pic with Mani Ratnam from London, says they are working on Ponniyin Selvan 2 music

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is currently busy with the background score work on the upcoming Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 in London. He took to Twitter to share a picture along with Mani Ratnam from outside the recording studio. AR Rahman revealed that the work is going on at Abbey Road Studios. (Also Read | AR Rahman believes India sends wrong movies for the Oscars)

AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam are in the UK.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, AR Rahman captioned the post, "PS2 at London." He also added the hashtags--Matt Dunkley and Mani Rathnam. Reacting to the picture, several fans wrote that it’s amazing how Rahman is able to work without rest.

A Twitter user wrote, “Sir, amazing to see you work nonstop without rest. You are amazing (sic).” A fan commented, “Saturday Night - Audio Launch. Sunday Night - Sufi Concert. Monday - He's in London. And the man is 56. Unreal work rate (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s worth mentioning that last Saturday night, AR Rahman performed live at the audio launch of the forthcoming Tamil film, Pathu Thala. The film has music by Rahman and stars Silambarasan TR.

AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam are in the UK.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which has been directed by Mani Ratnam, is gearing up for release on April 28. The film's team released the first single from the movie on Monday. It’s a duet centred on Karthi and Trisha. The film is the second part of the franchise.

The first part tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film stars Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai were seen in other key roles. It released last year in theatres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the box office, Ponniyin Selvan 1 collected over ₹500 crore club globally and had become the second Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to achieve this feat. In Tamil Nadu, it became the highest-grossing film with gross earnings of over ₹230 crore, surpassing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 marked Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade. Aishwarya was seen playing dual roles--Nandini and her mother Mandakini Devi. Upon release, both audiences and critics were mighty impressed with Aishwarya’s performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON