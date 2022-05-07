AR Rahman shares video from daughter Khatija Rahman's wedding reception; fans praise newlyweds' 'simplicity'. Watch

AR Rahman has shared a video from his daughter Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Riyan's wedding reception. Khatija, a singer, music director, and philanthropist has gotten married to Riyasdeen, an audio engineer, who works with her father. AR Rahman had announced the news by sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony. A reception was also held for the newlyweds in Chennai, and AR Rahman posted a video from this function as well. Also Read| AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets married, she calls it 'most awaited day in my life'. See pics

The musician took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a 12-minute long video from the function, and captioned it, "Khatija and Riaz’s reception." Khatija wore a maroon and grey ethnic outfit for the occasion, while her husband opted for a blue sherwani. The video showed them on the stage posing for pictures with their guests, along with glimpses of the venue. Towards the end of video, a group of dancers can be seen giving a classical performance.

Commenting on the video, fans congratulated the couple on their wedding. One wrote, "MashaAllah what an upbringing..this is called simplicity...no show off no attitude," while another commented, "Love is in the air! God bless the new couple!!!"

Rahman had written a note for his daughter as he shared a family photo from the wedding ceremony on Thursday. The picture showed the bride and the groom in white wedding ensembles. Apart from Rahman, the picture included his elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, and son Ameen. A portrait of Rahman's late mother was also displayed near the seating area.

He captioned the picture, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marriage.” Khatija also shared a picture to announce her wedding on Instagram. She wrote, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man."

