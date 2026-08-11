AR Rahman's son AR Ameen, daughter Khatija Rahman reveal what happened during Chennai accident

Playback singer, AR Ameen, music composer AR Rahman’s son, sustained minor injuries in an accident that took place in Chennai on Monday. Hours after news of the accident broke, the singer opened up about what happened. His sister, singer-composer Khatija Rahman, also explained how the accident occurred in a statement posted on social media.

AR Ameen claims he wasn’t driving

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen was in a road accident recently.

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Contrary to some reports, Ameen clarified in his statement posted on Instagram Stories that he was in the passenger seat. He wrote, “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us.”

He also thanked everyone who checked up on him, writing, “I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me.”

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{{^usCountry}} He ended his note with, “Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He ended his note with, “Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support.” {{/usCountry}}

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AR Ameen and Khatija Rahman both posted statements about the accident.

Khatija Rahman explains what happened

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Ameen also reshared his sister Khatija’s statement, which thanked everyone who prayed for her brother and clarified what really happened. “Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision,” read her statement.

She also added, “By God's grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe.” Khatija also requested that those reporting the news verify details with the family so as not to cause ‘unnecessary worry and distress’.

Police statement on Ameen’s accident

Ameen suffered minor injuries, as per the police, after a luxury sports utility vehicle was involved in a collision with a hatchback operated by a cab aggregator in the early hours of Monday near Guindy, Chennai. Police told HT that the singer was driving the car. There were no casualties, but Ameen, his friend, and the hatchback driver suffered minor injuries. They were let off after basic first aid. Both vehicles were seized.

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 3.30 AM when Ameen was driving towards Guindy with his friend. The hatchback, which was moving on the left side of the road, entered the main lane, leading to the collision, police said. Cases have been registered under the Motor Vehicle Act, under section 337, which deals with punishment for causing injury, and section 279, which penalises rash or negligent driving on a public road.