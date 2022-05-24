Are you ready Beliebers? Justin Bieber is bringing his world tour to India

Come October and Grammy award winning Justin Bieber will be bringing his concert to India as part of his ongoing Justice world tour.

The singer will be performing in India on October 18 at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The musical stop is Bieber’s second concert in India, following his performance in Mumbai in 2017, which was part of his Purpose world tour and attracted over 40,000 fans.

The October gig is another step to revive the live music industry in the country following the lull after the pandemic. In fact, this one will be the first stadium show by a foreign act after the onset of the pandemic, and the first since U2 closed out The Joshua Tree tour in Mumbai in December 2019.

The tickets for the show, which is being co-promoted by AEG Presents and Indian entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow, will go live on June 4.

Having sold over 1.3 million tickets so far, the Justice World Tour will travel to over 30 countries, with over 125 shows planned in between May 2022 through March 2023.

The upcoming dates start this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Next up is South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October.

The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023.

Each musical evening promises to be a celebration for both Bieber and his fans after the pandemic sidelined his 2020 tour.

Over the past year, Bieber has set new marks with the release of Stay with The Kid LAROI, and Peaches.