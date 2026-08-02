Ariana Grande’s frail appearance in Petal music video has fans worried about her health: ‘Hope she is not sick’

Singer Ariana Grande’s new music video Petal has garnered significant attention, with fans praising the song while also expressing concern over the singer’s appearance. Ariana's noticeably slimmer frame in the video has sparked discussions on social media, with several fans expressing worry about her health and asking whether she is doing well.

Ariana Grande's music video spark health concerns

Ariana Grande's new music video sparks health concerns.

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In the music video, Ariana plays Pepper, a character navigating a retro-style audition where she is repeatedly told that she is “not good enough” and “unmarketable”. The story eventually delivers a message of hope: “You bloom wherever you are planted.”

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the video’s focus on rejection, self-worth and finding confidence, much of the online conversation has centred on Ariana’s appearance, with fans expressing concern over her noticeably slim frame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the video’s focus on rejection, self-worth and finding confidence, much of the online conversation has centred on Ariana’s appearance, with fans expressing concern over her noticeably slim frame. {{/usCountry}}

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One fan wrote, "That's genuinely very concerning." Another commented, "It's so sad, I hope she is fine." Another comment read, "I hope she is not sick. If not healthy, hope closest to her steps in to help her." Another wrote, "This is so not healthy, hopefully she is not seriously sick." Another fan said, "It's heartbreaking to see her like this." One more wrote, "She is beautiful and talented. Genuinely praying for her to get better from this."

When Ariana reacted to fans' concerns

Ariana is yet to respond to the latest concerns over her appearance in the music video. However, this is not the first time the singer has faced public scrutiny over her weight and appearance. In 2023, she addressed similar comments in a TikTok video and urged people to be more careful about making assumptions about someone’s health based on their appearance.

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She said, "I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life, and when I looked the way you consider my healthy. That in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

Ariana also asked fans to be more mindful when commenting on other people’s bodies. She said, “There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. You never know what someone is going through. So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with, and you never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

About Ariana Grande’s Petal music video

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Petal, the title track of Ariana’s eighth studio album, has quickly drawn attention following its release. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the music video explores the singer’s relationship with fame, criticism and the pressure to meet expectations in the entertainment industry.

The release comes as Ariana continues her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which began in June this year. After performing in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City and Boston, she is scheduled to perform in Chicago and London in August and September. The tour will conclude on September 1.