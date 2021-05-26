Ariana Grande shares first pics from secret wedding with Dalton Gomez. Check out her stunning dress

Ariana Grande took to Instagram and shared first pictures from her recent wedding ceremony on Wednesday. The American singer married real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021. In the three-part series of photos, Ariana shared a glimpse of her home which was turned into a wedding venue, her wedding dress and her husband.

In one post, Ariana gave a closer look at her white wedding, the finishing touches to her wedding look and the wedding ring. In another, the wedding venue was seen decorated with flowers and white candles. She then shared a solo post in which she was seen kissing Dalton. The 7 Rings singer shared the posts with the wedding date as the caption, "5.15.21."

Last week, Ariana's rep confirmed that the singer had indeed gotten married. Her representative informed People magazine that the wedding was an intimate affair with less than 20 people attending it. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier," the rep said.

The couple tied the knot in Ariana's Montecito home. The 27-year-old singer and the 25-year-old real estate agent had announced their engagement in December. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, she had written, "forever n then some."

The couple started dating in early 2020 and were quarantining together during the Covid-19 lockdown. Ariana appeared with Dalton in the music video of Stuck With U. She had collaborated with Justin Bieber for the song. Ariana has kept her relationship with Dalton away from the spotlight. She would share pictures of the couple on social media but did not reveal details about the same.

According to Elle, Dalton works for Aaron Kirman Group as a luxury home realtor. He was reportedly raised in southern California and has been working in the real estate Gomez was raised in southern California. He works with A-list buyers and has sold multi-million dollar homes.

