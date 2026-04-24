Arijit Singh refuses to show inked finger to paps, share message after casting vote in West Bengal elections; here's why
On Thursday, Arijit Singh stepped out with his wife to Koel Roy to cast his vote in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2026.
Singer Arijit Singh was seen in a jovial mood as he stepped out with his wife Koel Roy to cast his vote in the West Bengal Elections 2026 on April 23. While the moment quickly caught the attention of photographers, the singer chose to keep things light and politely declined requests to share a message or flash his inked finger with witty remarks.
Arijit Singh declines to show inked finger
On Thursday, Arijit stepped out with his wife to Koel Roy to cast his vote in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2026.
The singer was spotted arriving at a polling booth in Jiaganj, in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Arijit walked in hand-in-hand with her as they made their way inside to cast their vote.
Several videos circulating on social media showed the singer in a cheerful mood as he arrived at the polling booth. He flashed a warm smile at the media and briefly acknowledged the police officials stationed at the venue before heading inside to cast his vote.
In one video, Arijit is seen being asked by photographers about his voting experience. They also urged him to share a message, noting they had travelled a long distance to be there. However, the Kesariya singer responded with a chuckle, saying that offering a message during voting could create unnecessary chaos, and joked that he might end up sounding like a politician.
“What message can I give in the middle of voting right now? People will start thinking I’ve become a politician myself,” he said in Bengali.{{/usCountry}}
“What message can I give in the middle of voting right now? People will start thinking I’ve become a politician myself,” he said in Bengali.{{/usCountry}}
When photographers requested him to display his inked finger, the singer politely declined with a smile, remarking that his presence at the polling centre was proof enough that he had cast his vote. He joked, “I’ve already cast my vote - now you want me to show my finger too?”{{/usCountry}}
When photographers requested him to display his inked finger, the singer politely declined with a smile, remarking that his presence at the polling centre was proof enough that he had cast his vote. He joked, “I’ve already cast my vote - now you want me to show my finger too?”{{/usCountry}}
Arijit greeted the photographers with a warm smile and urged them to cover the democratic exercise with responsibility.{{/usCountry}}
Arijit greeted the photographers with a warm smile and urged them to cover the democratic exercise with responsibility.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier in the day, Arijit's father, Surinder Singh, was also seen arriving at a polling booth in Murshidabad to cast his vote. Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, he said, “Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote.”
On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar lauded the voters of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for the highest-ever voter turnout in both states since independence. While West Bengal, which saw polling for 152 assembly seats in phase 1, recorded a mammoth turnout of 91.91 per cent, Tamil Nadu was also not far behind with 84.80 per cent of ballots cast, according to the latest ECI data.
More about Arijit Singh
Meanwhile, Arijit sent shockwaves through the music industry with his decision to step away from playback singing earlier this year. On January 27, Arijit announced that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, calling an end to a "wonderful" journey. Arijit, however, clarified that he won't stop making music. "Just to be clear that I won't stop making music." Just weeks later, Arijit released a new independent single, Raina, which received a positive response from fans.
Addressing speculation about his retirement, Arijit reassured his followers on X that although he has stopped accepting new projects, he is still working through a substantial backlog of previously recorded songs. These tracks, he said, will continue to be released over the coming months and possibly into next year.
Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Tum Kya Mile, to name a few.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.