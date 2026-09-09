Arijit Singh says he will watch Bigg Boss for the first time because of Qazi Touqeer: ‘Apna rockstar hai udhar’

Bigg Boss 20 kicked off last week, with host Salman Khan introducing the 16 contestants this season. Within just a few days, if any contestant has managed to garner attention inside the house, it was singer and Fame Gurukul-fame Qazi Touqeer. Clips of his antics from the show and live feed went viral, as he sang songs, feuded with other contestants and left many with sleepless nights in Bigg Boss. His line, “I’m a Rockstar baby, aau!” also became a viral catchphrase.

Arijit Singh on Qazi

Arijit Singh supported Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20.

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Singer Arijit Singh is the latest to extend his support to the Bigg Boss 20 contestant. The two share a connection that goes back to the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, where they appeared together. Arijit took to his X account and wrote, “I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar (Our Qazu is in the house).”

Arijit via his X account.

Qazi is already emerging as one of the more noticeable personalities in the house, but his behaviour is also giving viewers a sense of déjà vu. His tendency to put himself at the centre of conversations and constantly talk about his achievements is reminiscent of Tanya Mittal. In a video from the live feed, Qazi was seen sitting with a group of contestants and telling them that he had built a special “coffee tanki” at his home in Kashmir, similar to a water tank, simply because he is a coffee lover. In another video doing the rounds on social media, he claimed that he is a commando and can do 20 push-ups in five minutes.

Qazi inside Bigg Boss 20

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Deep Dive What recent actions made Qazi Touqeer a standout contestant in Bigg Boss 20? Qazi Touqeer has gained attention in Bigg Boss 20 for his entertaining antics, including a staged supernatural encounter that disrupted the housemates' sleep and his claims of extraordinary energy despite minimal sleep. How did Arijit Singh express his support for Qazi Touqeer on social media? Arijit Singh announced on his social media account that he would watch Bigg Boss for the first time due to his support for Qazi, whom he referred to as 'Apna Rockstar'. Why do viewers compare Qazi Touqeer to past contestants like Tanya Mittal? Viewers compare Qazi Touqeer to Tanya Mittal due to his similar tendency to dominate conversations and boast about his achievements, reminiscent of her behavior in previous seasons.

{{^usCountry}} In the latest episode, Qazi pulled a stunt that left the Bigg Boss 20 housemates scared and disrupted their sleep. While everyone was asleep, Qazi began acting as though he had seen something supernatural and was visibly affected by it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the latest episode, Qazi pulled a stunt that left the Bigg Boss 20 housemates scared and disrupted their sleep. While everyone was asleep, Qazi began acting as though he had seen something supernatural and was visibly affected by it. {{/usCountry}}

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In another clip, Qazi was seen talking to Arishfa and making another unusual claim. He said, "Main normal insaan nahi hoon. Tum socho main 3 din mein 1 ghanta soya hoon fir bhi energetic hoon (I am not a normal person. I have slept only for 1 hour in 3 days and still I am energetic)."

The Kashmiri singer first shot to nationwide fame in 2005 when he won the reality singing show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of Indian reality television at the time.