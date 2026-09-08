Shalin Bhanot reacts to comparison with Qazi in Bigg Boss 20: ‘Har season mujhe kisi na kisi se compare karte hai’
The new season of Bigg Boss 20 kicked off last week with 16 contestants. Salman Khan returned as the host.
Bigg Boss 20 has finally begun, and the contestants left no stone unturned to bring the drama on the very first day. While some opened up about their personal lives and journeys, others got into heated verbal arguments. The contestants have also already started forming bonds. Amid all the chaos, one contestant is already going viral for his personality and that is singer Qazi Touqeer.
What Shalin said
Qazi’s recent clash with Yung DSA reminded many viewers of Shalin Bhanot’s viral confrontation with MC Stan during his season. Many also took to social media to share that Qazi is the Shalin of this season. Seems like these comparisons have reached Shalin too. Shalin took to his Instagram Stories and responded, “Whenever there is a new season of Bigg Boss, how does my name come up? I was in Bigg Boss season 16. But in every season my name is linked somehow. Har ek season mei mujhe kisi na kisi se compare karte hai (In each season, someone is compare). Why does that happen I do not know.”
He added, “Even in Season 18, everyone was talking about me, and in Season 19 too. Now also they are saying someone else is Shalin. I am one and only! Please stop comparing me.”
Deep Dive
Shalin was known for his larger-than-life behaviour in the house, as well as his dramatic reactions to even minor situations. Qazi seemed to display a similar side on the very first episode. He teased Arishfa before later trying to downplay Yung DSA’s mistake. The situation eventually escalated into an argument between the two. Although the rapper had not even mentioned Qazi’s parents, Qazi was heard saying, “baap pe mat jana (don't bring my father in between).”
Shalin in Bigg Boss 20
Qazi is already emerging as one of the more noticeable personalities in the house, but his behaviour is also giving viewers a sense of déjà vu. His tendency to put himself at the centre of conversations and constantly talk about his achievements is reminiscent of Tanya Mittal. In a video from the live feed, Qazi was seen sitting with a group of contestants and telling them that he had built a special “coffee tanki” at his home in Kashmir, similar to a water tank, simply because he is a coffee lover. In another video doing the rounds on social media, he claimed that he is a commando and can do 20 push-ups in five minutes.
Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on Bigg Boss 20 and in Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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