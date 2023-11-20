Arijit Singh sings The Archies' unreleased song In Raahon Mein for first time at Abu Dhabi concert. Watch

Singer Arijit Singh has sung an unreleased song from the upcoming film The Archies at his recent concert in Abu Dhabi. Several videos and pictures of Arijit performing at the venue emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Zoya Akhtar reveals having second thoughts about casting Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies)

Arijit Singh sings The Archies unreleased song

Arijit Singh at the Abu Dhabi concert.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user, @i_CHITTARANJAN1, shared a video. They wrote, "#ArijitSingh sang his forthcoming song "In Raahon Mein" Live at his Abu Dhabi Concert, prior to its formal Release! #TheArchies."

Arijit talks about the song

In the video, Arijit said, "By the way, this has not released. This is the first time I'm singing this on stage." He then sang the peppy number as the audience cheered on. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "It's beautiful in heart." Another song said, "Wow. Such a feel-good song." "Amazing," read a comment.

About The Archies

The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, is an adaptation of the popular American comics. The film follows the life of popular fictional teenagers -- Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle -- who navigate romance and friendship in the 1960s as they come together for the future of their town, Riverdale, when developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

The live-action musical movie marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. The Archies is produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics. It is scheduled to release on December 7 on Netflix.

Zoya on The Archies

Recently, Zoya told PTI in an interview, “We are the Archie generation and it resonates with us, and people who have read ‘Archies’ will come in because they love the comic but there are kids today who do not love the comic.”

"We needed to have a strong story and package it in nostalgia and innocence. There are a lot of people who don’t know who Archie is or they don’t read ‘Archies’ anymore... To our generation it was a different thing. At a time when there was no mobile or TV or OTT, Archie had a different meaning,” she had added.

