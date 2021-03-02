Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media

Singer Armaan Malik is very vocal about his thoughts about his music, and the industry, but there are some topics he steers away from including “religion and politics”.

He reasons, “When it comes to my music, what I believe in and what I want to do, I never fake anything. But when it comes to certain topics that are controversial, and I know if I talk about those, someone is going to say something and it will become news — I tend not to say much.”

There has been this never-ending debate about whether public figures and celebrities should comment on everything that is being talked about on social media. Malik feels, “Sometimes, there are thoughts that are left inside of us that we can’t say. If you voice something, you voice from one side. There are always two sides to everything. If you say something from one side, then the other side will hit you.”

Therefore, the singer asserts there are “certain areas” which are best left untouched.

“Be it religion or politics, I don’t talk about those topics at all. I don’t believe in talking about them because they are controversial topics. I have my own beliefs and have my own way of thinking, but I don’t feel the need to voice that, because someone or the other will take offence to it. So, there’s no point putting your point of view across,” he explains, adding that he prefers to “stick to my music, my fans and my community online and I try to keep it as healthy as possible”.

Son of music composer Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik, the singer has been associated with the music business ever since he was a child. Best known for popular numbers such as Tu Hawa, Naina, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Sau Aasmaan, Dil Mein Tum Ho, there’s one change that Malik is eagerly wanting to see in the industry.

“I think it’s happening now and that’s royalties being distributed properly to the creators of the songs. I’m a really big advocate of that. The creators and people who make the songs — the composer, the lyricist, people behind the song — need to be compensated in the right way. And laws are coming into place to take care of that. I hope we move towards a more legalised and a more professional way of working,” he concludes on a hopeful note.