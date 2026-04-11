Asha Bhosle health update: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirms singer being treated for ‘extreme exhaustion, infection’

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after respiratory and cardiac issues, sources informed HT. Now, the singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has confirmed that the 92-year-old is undergoing treatment.

Asha Bhosle health update

Asha Bhosle with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

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Confirming Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation on social media, Zanai shared a health update and informed that the singer is undergoing treatment.

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote.

Asha Bhosle hospitalised

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{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was admitted to a hospital in Mumbaion Saturday evening. Hospital sources told HT that the singer was admitted to the ICU after complaining of respiratory issues. Sources added that the 92-year-old was ‘very critical’ and being monitored by a team of doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was admitted to a hospital in Mumbaion Saturday evening. Hospital sources told HT that the singer was admitted to the ICU after complaining of respiratory issues. Sources added that the 92-year-old was ‘very critical’ and being monitored by a team of doctors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As soon as the news came out, fans rushed to share their concerns for her and prayed for the singer's quick recovery. Asha Bhosle's stellar singing career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as the news came out, fans rushed to share their concerns for her and prayed for the singer's quick recovery. Asha Bhosle's stellar singing career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the most celebrated and popular singers in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle has been a fixture of Bollywood films for over eight decades. In that time, she has sung thousands of songs in over half a dozen Indian languages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most celebrated and popular singers in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle has been a fixture of Bollywood films for over eight decades. In that time, she has sung thousands of songs in over half a dozen Indian languages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over the years, she has recorded songs for films, private albums, and given live performances in India and abroad. Her contribution to music has earned her several honours and awards. Asha won the National Film Award twice and the Filmfare Award seven times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, she has recorded songs for films, private albums, and given live performances in India and abroad. Her contribution to music has earned her several honours and awards. Asha won the National Film Award twice and the Filmfare Award seven times. {{/usCountry}}

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The legendary singer has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was bestowed Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008. The singer's stature in Indian music is only rivalled by her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, a singing legend in her own right.

Her journey in music began in 1943, and she went on to become one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as the most-recorded artist in music history.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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