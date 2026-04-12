Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and voice of Bollywood for decades, dies at 92

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, considered one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music, has died at the age of 92. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Sources told HT that the singer had not been keeping well for the last few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical state. She was admitted to the ICU on Saturday night.

LIVE | Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital | Mumbai | Bollywood

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Bhosle's son, Anand, confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow.

Asha Bhosle’s stellar career

One of the most successful, popular, and prolific singers of Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle’s stature in Hindi film music was rivalled only by her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar. Born in 1933 into the musical Mangeshkar family, Asha began singing professionally at the age of 9. She recorded her first film song in 1943 and by the 50s, had carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Over the next three decades, she was among the most sought-after performers by most composers.

While initially, she was typecast into singing just cabaret numbers or dances that would today be called item songs, Asha diversified, singing even ghazals sublimely in Umrao Jaan. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat.

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{{^usCountry}} In an interaction with Hindustan Times in 2023, the singer spoke about the contemporary music landscape. She said, “Main sach bolu toh main aaj ke gaane sunti hi nahi hoon. If I have to listen to songs, I hear (late vocalist) Bhimsen Joshi’s songs, classical songs and ghazals as I get to learn and simultaneously, polish and practice my songs better through that. Because of this, my capability of singing gets better, and I improvise and sing better,” she says, adding, “I don’t really find songs with excellent lyrics today, but I listen to them occasionally and sometimes, I come across good songs by (singers) Rahat Fateh Ali (Khan), Sunidhi (Chauhan) so yes, I do find some of them good, but I rarely listen to music. If I have to, then I listen to the old songs." A topsy-turvy personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interaction with Hindustan Times in 2023, the singer spoke about the contemporary music landscape. She said, “Main sach bolu toh main aaj ke gaane sunti hi nahi hoon. If I have to listen to songs, I hear (late vocalist) Bhimsen Joshi’s songs, classical songs and ghazals as I get to learn and simultaneously, polish and practice my songs better through that. Because of this, my capability of singing gets better, and I improvise and sing better,” she says, adding, “I don’t really find songs with excellent lyrics today, but I listen to them occasionally and sometimes, I come across good songs by (singers) Rahat Fateh Ali (Khan), Sunidhi (Chauhan) so yes, I do find some of them good, but I rarely listen to music. If I have to, then I listen to the old songs." A topsy-turvy personal life {{/usCountry}}

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At the age of 16, against her family’s wishes, Asha eloped with 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle and married him. Ganpatrao was her personal secretary. However, Asha broke off the marriage when her in-laws reportedly mistreated her. They separated in 1960 after three kids together.

In 1980, she married composer Rahul Dev Barman, six years her junior, after a long romance. This marriage saw opposition from the Burman family, particularly RD’s mother. Rahul was the son of legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman. He died in 1994.

Asha’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, is a singer and was the veteran singer’s constant companion in her final years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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