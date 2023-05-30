ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo pays tribute to late friend Moonbin by singing cover of his favourite song Stalker, shares old pics

Over a month after ASTRO singer Moonbin's death, his fellow group member Cha Eun Woo paid tribute to his friend. Moonbin died at the age of 25 on April 19 this year. He was found dead at his home in southern Seoul. (Also Read | Astro's MJ pens heartbreaking note for Moonbin after his death)

Cha Eun Woo's post on Instagram

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo paid tribute to Moonbin.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Cha Eun Woo shared a clip of Moonbin singing 10cm’s Stalker during a karaoke session. He captioned the post, “My friend” and also added a moon with shining stars. Cha Eun Woo also shared polaroid photos of him and Moonbin taken that night. He also shared pictures on Instagram from his recording session and added a cloud with rain emoji.

Cha Eun Woo shared a clip of Moonbin singing Stalker.

Cha Eun Woo's cover for Moonbin

At exactly 2.23 am (KST), which corresponds to ASTRO’s debut date, February 23, Cha Eun Woo shared a cover of Stalker sung by him on his YouTube channel. He also posted the link on his Instagram Stories as well. It is well-known among ASTRO’s fans that the song was Moonbin’s favourite and he had sung it on a broadcast.

Moonbin's death

After Moonbin's death his agency Fantagio Music had released a statement saying, "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky." It asked that people "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that his family can pay their respects and honour him in peace.

Moonbin's journey

Moon Bin, who performed as Moonbin, was a member of the group ASTRO and also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha. He joined Fantagio's trainee programme at an early age and was an actor and child model before debuting with ASTRO in February 2016.

Prior to his passing, Moonbin and Sanha had been set to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert -- one of the largest K-pop joint concerts in South Korea -- in May. The group had also been in the middle of their Diffusion Fan Con Tour across Asia and had launched an official fan community page on Weverse.

The ASTRO group enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 5 million followers on Instagram. ASTRO originally consisted of six members. Earlier this year, member Rocky's exit from the group was announced following the expiration of his contract with the agency. With Moonbin's death, it has only MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, and Sanha.

