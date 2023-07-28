Autopsy ordered for Sinead O’Connor after unexpected death in London

The music world and fans are heartbroken by the sudden death of Sinead O’Connor, the Grammy-winning singer who touched millions with her voice.

FILE PHOTO: Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor poses at the amfAR?s Inspiration LA Gala in Hollywood, California October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

The 56-year-old Irish star was discovered at a south London home, where she was pronounced dead. No one knows why she died, and an autopsy has been ordered by the London Inner South Coroner’s Court to find out what happened.

The court said on its website that it might take several weeks before the autopsy results are ready, leaving everyone in suspense and sorrow.

The coroner learned about the singer’s death on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the police found her body. Her death is not suspicious, but there is no clear medical explanation for it yet.

“The coroner was notified of Sinead O’Connor’s death in Lambeth on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. No medical cause of death was given,” the court’s statement read.

“An autopsy was ordered by the coroner. The results of this may not be available for several weeks.”

“The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family. If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.”

O’Connor was found dead at a house in Herne Hill on Wednesday. She had recently come back to the city after being away for a long time.

The deceased singer was a legend in the music industry, and her cover of Prince’s hit song “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990 made her a global star. But she was more than a pop star; she was a protest singer who used her platform to speak out on social and political issues.

Tributes from other artists and fans have flooded social media following the news of her death. Many praised her amazing talent and her bravery to use her voice to fight for important causes.

O’Connor’s passion for being a protest singer won her many fans who loved her honesty and courage in standing up for what she believed in. Now, the focus is on finding answers through the upcoming autopsy. Until then, Sinead O’Connor’s legacy lives on through her music.