Ayushmann Khurrana drops new single Raatan Kaaliyan, composed by Rochak Kohli

Ayushmann Khurrana has turned his singer cap on. He's now come out with his new single Raataan Kaaliyan, that's composed by his longtime collaborator Rochak Kohli. While Ayushmann has lent his vocals, the song produced by T-Series is written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma. (Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's mom wins internet as she restarts life at 73 after husband's death: ‘Beautiful’)

Ayushmann Khurrana in his new single Raataan Kaaliyan

Ayushmann first debuted his Punjabi-pop single live at a concert in June. Since then, he has been teasing new music that he's worked on with composer Rochak Kohli.

About the music video

Ayushmann took to social media on Tuesday to post the release of his new single. He wrote in the caption, “This little piece of my heart is yours from today! The brand new track #RaatanKaaliyan is now out. Tune in now. Link in bio. Ayushmann X Rochak.”

The music video of Raataan Kaaliyan is directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Dar Gai, whose known for being an intimacy coordinator on the sets of Shakun Batra's 2022 neo-noir romantic thriller Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

The music video of Raataan Kaaliyan starts with Ayushmann looking at a girl entering a car and driving away. The rest of the video sees him walking on deserted streets at night, lip-syncing to the song. He's wearing a black shirt, and other dancers who appear in the background intermittently sport black too.

Ayushmann and Rochak's collabs

Ayushmann first collaborated with Rochak Kohli for ‘Pani Da,’ the romantic chartbuster from Shoojit Sircar's 2012 comedy Vicky Donor. The song was filmed on Yami Gautam and Ayushmann and was a crucial part of their Bollywood debut.

Ayushmann and Rochak next collaborated on Saddi Gali, that was part of Rohan Sippy's 2013 romantic comedy Nautanki Saala!. Ayushmann sang the duet with Neeti Mohan. Ayushmann and Rochak have also released singles together in the past like, O Heeriye, Mitti Di Khushboo, Yahin Hoon Main, and Chan Kittan.

Their last collab was Nain Na Jodeen, the sad romantic number from Amit R Sharma's 2018 family comedy Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.

