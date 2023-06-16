Ayushmann Khurrana's mom wins internet as she restarts life at 73 after husband's death: ‘Beautiful’

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer, producer Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account and posted a heartfelt video of her mother-in-law Poonam who recently shifted to Mumbai after her husband, P. Khurana's death. Earlier this month, the actor was seen holding his mother's hand as the family returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh where his mother and father lived. His father died on May 19. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana hold their mother's hands as they return to Mumbai after father's death Ayushmann Khurrana's mother shifted to Mumbai.

Ayushamann's mother Poonam

The video features Poonam Khurana and narrates how she has been reconnecting with her new life in a new city at 73. It read, “At 73, what do I choose to see? Is it going to be loneliness? Is that my destiny? Have shifted bases and moved to a new city. In a world without my most loved one can I still breath?”

It further talks about how Poonam has met strangers on her own and made them her friends, a group of women she meets every day and they talk about various things, ranging from the benefits of yoga, mythology, acupuncture and some jokes. The video captures the ladies laughing and spending their time together. “I think my life has just begun. I am all geared up,” reads an excerpt from the ending note.

Sharing the video, Tahira wrote in the caption, “Mother-in-law aka mama.” The video has left many people emotional and happy. Celebrities like Aparshakti Khurana, Sonakshi Sinha and Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Internet sends love for Poonam and Tahira

An Instagram user wrote to Tahira, “This is so beautifully inspiring. You’re a true wordsmith.” “This is so beautiful….your voice, message everything is perfect…love and power to your mother-in-law,” added another one. Someone also commented, “A 360 degree change at this age is so tough such is life but fortunate to have such loving sons and daughter-in-law.”

Ayushmann's father's death

The news of P Khurana's death was confirmed by Aparshakti's spokesperson. The family issued a statement which read, “It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.” He is survived by his two sons, Ayushmann, and Aparshakti and their wives, Tahira and Akriti, and his wife Poonam.

