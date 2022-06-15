B Praak and wife Meera Bachan's baby dies at time of birth, singer calls it 'most painful phase' for them as parents

The newborn baby of B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan died at the time of birth, the singer said on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, B Praak shared a note and asked fans for privacy. He said that it is their 'most painful phase' as parents. (Also Read | B Praak announces second pregnancy with wife Meera Bachan on their wedding anniversary. See pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The note read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak." He shared the note and added a folded hands emoji instead of a caption.

Reacting to the post, Neeti Mohan wrote, "Prayers for you guys." Lisa Mishra commented, "Oh god. I am so deeply sorry for your loss, brother. Keeping you both in my prayers and wishing good health for Meera. I cannot imagine how you both must be feeling right now." Rajiv Adatia said, "Bro sending you so much love, stay strong."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, B Praak shared a note.

Gautam Gulati's comment read, "Sorry for your loss. Strength to you and your family." Ammy Virk commented, "Waheguru waheguru waheguru…Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te (May God bless your entire family)." Gauahar Khan said, "Oh god, may god give your wife and you strength! Prayers for the baby who is now an (angel emoji)." Many other celebrities and fans also sent their prayers for his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

B Praak and Meera announced in April this year that they were pregnant with their second child. They announced the news as they celebrated their wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 4, 2019. They became parents to their first child, son Adabb, in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.