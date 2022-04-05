B Praak announces second pregnancy with wife Meera Bachan on their wedding anniversary. See pic

B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan are expecting their second child together. The couple announced the good news as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday. B Praak and Meera, who tied the knot on April 4, 2019, had welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they named Adabb, in 2020. Also Read| B Praak: I’m nothing without my team and Akshay Kumar paaji

The couple shared a romantic picture as they announced the news in a joint post on Instagram on Monday. The picture showed them posing in printed black and grey outfits in front of a picturesque tropical view, and they geo-ragged the location as Dubai. Meera was cradling her baby bump with her eyes closed, while her husband hugged her from behind and kept a hand on her stomach. He also gave Meera a kiss on the forehead as they posed for the photograph.

In the caption of the post, they hinted that they will be welcoming their baby very soon. They wrote alongside the picture, "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime," and added a baby and a pregnant woman emojis. They also added the hashtag "Summer 2022," and two red heart emojis.

The couple received love from several fans and celebrity friends after making the announcement. Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur, Amrit Kaur, and others commented on red heart emojis. People also wished them on their anniversary.

B Praak, legal name Pratik Bachan, had also shared a post earlier in the day to wish Meera on their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a series of pictures of them together, the singer penned a sweet note that included a line from the song Sapna Jahan from the 2015 movie Brothers. He wrote, "Tu Rooh Hai Toh Main Kayaa Banu Taa Umar Main Tera Saaya Banu. Happy Anniversary To Us You Are My Fav Person On This Earth Best Friend and Everything Biwi I Love You More Than Love #happy3years #loveyou."

Meera reacted to her husband's post by writing in the comment section, "I love you beyond everything. Thank you for giving me and Adabb (son) the best of everything. Love you, we love you..my life and soul. @bpraak."

