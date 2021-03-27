Baarish Ki Jaaye: Nawazuddin Siddiqui debuts romantic single with Sunanda Sharma

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has unveiled a romantic single featuring him as a gangster who goes on to marry a woman with a mental health issue. Titled Baairsh Ki Jaaye, the song has been sung by B Praak and featured Punjabi actor Sunanda Sharma as his bride.

The music video shows Nawazuddin as a local gangster and Sunanda as an innocent girl. He does all to make her happy and eventually goes on to marry her. As it rains during the wedding, the girl's grandmother comes with an umbrella to protect the holy fire of their marriage.

The summary of the music video claims it to be based on a true story. It read, "A Soulful melody of two hearts filled with love and emotions. #Baarishkijaaye where love will have a New meaning. The only way love can last a lifetime is if it's unconditional . The Bollywood King Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pollywood queen Sunandha Sharma is all set to take you all to there Dream world . The song is Sung by one of the finnest vocalist B Praak and penned down by Star Maker Jaani . The song is based on true story."

Nawazuddin recently commenced shooting for his next film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The romantic-comedy is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. The film marks the second collaboration between Nawazuddin and Kushan after their 2017 action-thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Kushan had earlier said the film chronicles the story of an "oddball" couple. The film also stars Neha Sharma, who was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn''s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

"Kickstarting a new journey with a bang! Shoot begins for #JogiraSaraRaRa," Nawazuddin posted on his social media accounts last month.

Also read: Irrfan's sons Babil, Ayaan work on a music album: 'What could be better for Baba's legacy'

In January, Nawazuddin had left for London to commence the shooting of his film, Sangeen. The actor had shared a picture in which he was seen at the airport, wearing a black outfit and a face mask, adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On! #SangeenStartsInLondon," he wrote. Sangeen, directed by Jaideep Chopra, also features actor Elnaaz Nourozi. Nawazuddin and Elnaaz have previously worked together on Netflix original series Sacred Games.