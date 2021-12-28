Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy Sahdev Dirdo meets with accident, Badshah shares update: ‘Need your prayers’

Sahdev Dirdo, the 10-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh who became an internet sensation after his Bachpan Ka Pyaar video went viral, met with an accident on Tuesday. Rapper Badshah, who collaborated with him for a remix version of the song, shared an update on Twitter.

“In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. I’m there for him. Need your prayers,” he wrote.

According to an India Today report, Sahdev was travelling with his father on a motorcycle when he met with the accident. He suffered a head injury and was admitted to the Sukma District Hospital at first and later shifted to Medical College in Jagdalpur. His condition is being continuously monitored.

Sahdev shot to fame earlier this year after a video of him singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar went viral online. He was felicitated by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in July. He teamed up with Badshah and Aastha Gill for a revamped version of the song. He also appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a guest.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aastha talked about how the Bachpan Ka Pyaar remix came about. “Apparently, the child had sung it two years back. Badshah liked the voice of the kid, he remixed it and played it for us one day, I said, ‘It sounds dope, let’s do it!’ We were just going for a live show and five minutes before that, Badshah said let’s make an Instagram reel. It was a total fluke, we were sitting randomly,” she said.

Aastha said that when they saw how viral their video went, they decided to convert it into a full-fledged song, featuring Sahdev.

