Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy performs on Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan-Anu Malik and contestants groove to song. Watch

Singer and Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan on Thursday shared a video of Sahdev Dirdo, of the viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar song, performing on the reality show. Taking to Instagram, Aditya dropped the clip in which Sahdev stands on the stage singing the song. He is surrounded by Aditya, judges Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar, and the contestants as they all dance to it.

Sharing the video, Aditya Narayan captioned it, "#BachpanKaPyaar with the OG cutie Sahadev & #IndianIdol team Feat. @arunitakanjilal @mohd.danish.official @nihal_tauro_official @shanmukhapriya_1925 @saylikamble_music @sonukakkarofficial @anumalikmusic & @pawandeeprajan’s hands."

Recently, a clip of 10-year-old Sahdev singing Bachpan Ka Pyar went viral. Earlier this week, rapper Badshah on Instagram posted a picture of him standing next to the boy, who hails from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. He captioned the post, "Bachpan ka pyar. Coming soon."

Earlier, comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh sang the song as well. Kapil on Monday had posted a video clip on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “fun with fans” along with a heart emoji. In the video, the duo sat in a car, singing the song. When Bharti turned the camera, a woman seemed to run away from them.

Bharti said, “Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao (She is our sweetheart. Where are you running off to? Wait, at least click a picture)!”

Last week, Sahdev had also given Anushka Sharma sleepless nights, she had revealed. On Instagram Stories, Anushka had shared a meme, with laughing emojis, about him. In her post, a person lay awake at night as they can't get the song out of their head.

Mumbai Police had also tweeted, following the trend, "Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters to it!"

The original Bachpan Ka Pyaar song released in 2018 and has over 2.6 million views on YouTube. The song became more popular after Sahdev sang it recently.