Backstreet Boys to bring DNA World Tour to India in May. Check dates, venue and where you can book tickets

Popular boy band Backstreet Boys is all set to return to India after 13 years with their DNA World Tour in May. The group announced that The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will be a two-city tour, which will be held at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 4 and 5, respectively. (Also Read | Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, dies)

Taking to Twitter, BookMyShow, shared a poster. It captioned the post, "OMG they’re back again! INDIA, get ready to welcome the one and only Backstreet Boys for two epic shows! #BackstreetBoysIndia #DNAWorldTour @backstreetboys." BookMyShow has confirmed that the official tickets will only be available for sale on their website.

Backstreet Boys is known for their songs such as Quit Playing Games, As Long As You Love Me and Shape of My Heart. Formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, along with Nick Carter and Brian Littrell, The Backstreet Boys had last toured India in 2010.

The next phase of DNA World Tour, which began in 2019, will kickstart from May 1 in Egypt and further move to places such as India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa.

The tour will celebrate the band's history of choreography and harmony-laden vocal prowess. The band will perform to hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and As Long As You Love Me, along with the latest hits from their recent album DNA including Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Chances and No Place, amongst others.

The band had last year released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation of their tour. For 29 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered pop music, making them one of pop’s most influential performers. Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.

In early 2019, Backstreet Boys released their Grammy-nominated 10th studio album DNA. The critically acclaimed and chart-topping single was nominated for the Pop Duo / Group Performance 2019 Grammy and was the group's first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years.

