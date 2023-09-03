Raftaar asks Badshah ‘kiska comeback nahi ho raha’, people think it's a dig at Honey Singh

Rappers Badshah and Raftaar loosely cracked a joke about failed comebacks in the music scene and people on the internet think it's for Honey Singh. The two rappers were part of the finale episode of Hip Hop India as judges. A video from the grand finale has surfaced online. Also read: Badshah breaks silence on rift with Honey Singh, calls him self-centered

Raftaar and Badshah at Hip Hop India

Badshah and Raftaar at Hip Hop India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip begins with Raftaar asking Badshah, “Bata do na kiska comeback nahi ho raha (tell us who isn't able to make a comeback)?” His question about Badshah's song Gone Girl leaves everyone in splits including Badshah. The Genda Phool singer did not take any name but replied with a sarcastic joke. He said, “Banda bolta hai sarkar chor hai. Police pakar ke le jata hai usko (there's a man calls the government thief. Cops arrest him).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He continues, “Woh bolta hai mujhe kiu pakra. Toh woh bolta hai tune bola sarkar chor hai. Woh bolta hai lekin maine toh bataya nhi kaunsi sarkar chor hai. Jisko yeh feel ho raha hai, usko yeh feel ho raha hai (When arrested, the man asks the police about his crime to which he is told that he disrespected the government but he did not take any name. The one who is feeling called out, will know).” Raftaar reacts to his statement with a laugh. The show aired on Amazon Mini TV.

Internet react to Badshah, Raftaar

Responding to the video, a person on Instagram wrote, “Honey Singh was 100× better.” “Time time ki baat hai bro (It's all about timing),” added another. Someone also said, "Wait and watch bruh Honey is back.”

Badshah, Raftaar Vs Honey Singh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Honey Singh, Raftaar and Badshah were a part of a band, Madia Mundeer. Together they delivered hits like Gabru, Haye Mera Dil, Glassi, Get Up Jawani, Siftaan and other songs. Later, the members drifted apart and spoke about each other from time to time. Besides Honey Singh, Raftaar and Badshah, Mafia Mundeer also had Ikka, and Lil' Golu. Their last performance was in 2012.

Honey Singh announced his comeback last year with his album, Honey 3.0. Besides this, he also returned to films with songs like Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON