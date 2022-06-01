Badshah reacts to troll who asked him 'tu kab marega' on KK tribute post: ‘Some pray for you to die’

Singer-rapper Badshah was among the many celebs who shared their tributes for singer KK, who died on Tuesday. KK died of a cardiac arrest after a performance in Kolkata. He was 53. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and among his fans as well. On Wednesday, Badshah shared a picture of KK on Instagram Stories, remembering him. However, the popular rapper ended up being trolled for the gesture, something he subsequently revealed. Also read: Badshah adds Audi Q8 worth over ₹1.23 crore to his large collection, fans ask 'sir kitni gaadiyan loge'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Badshah shared a monochrome picture of KK on Wednesday with a broken heart emoji, and wrote, “Why?” A few hours later, the rapper shared a screenshot of what a social media user sent him a direct message on Instagram – “tu kab marega (when will you die)” followed by a cuss word. Badshah wrote with it, “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.” Badshah did not reveal the name and identity of the Instagram user. In his next post on Instagram Stories, Badshah wrote, “What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die.”

Badshah's Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Badshah – real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia -- is a popular rapper known for his Hindi and Punjabi songs and remixes. The musician has collaborated with some of the top names in the country and his songs have featured in several Bollywood films. He is also seen as a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent.

In May, Badshah expanded his car collection and bought an Audi Q8. Sharing a picture of the car worth over ₹1 crore, Badshah wrote, “Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8.” Many fans commented on his car collection. “Creditable,” a fan wrote on his post. "Sir waise aap kitni gadia loge (How many cars will you buy)?" teased another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.