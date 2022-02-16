Bappi Lahiri's last rites to be held on Thursday, family waiting for son Bappa Lahiri to arrive from US

Celebrated singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues. He was 69. His cremation will take place on Thursday, said his family in a statement.

In the statement, the family members mentioned that the last rites will be held on February 17 as they are waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read.

Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital last month. He had to be hospitalised on Tuesday again after he was discharged briefly. "Bappi Lahiri was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in CritiCare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged (for) home on Feb 15. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to CritiCare hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told ANI.

Fondly referred to as Bappi da, he was as much known for his hit numbers as he was for his fascination for gold. Bappi Lahiri was known as the true blue 'Disco King' of Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, especially for his widely popular songs for films such as Namak Halaal, Disco Dancer and Dance Dance.

Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani, daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer son Bappa Lahiri.

(With ANI inputs)

